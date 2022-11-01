Buying a Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), which is $12.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.29 after opening rate of $12.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.49 before closing at $13.45.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”). You can read further details here

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.32 on 10/21/22, with the lowest value was $10.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) full year performance was 38.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are logging -21.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.95 and $16.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 98026265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) recorded performance in the market was 19.27%, having the revenues showcasing -6.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.93B, as it employees total of 45532 workers.

Specialists analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.97. In a similar fashion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted a movement of -7.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,073,512 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBR is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Trends and Technical analysis: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.66%, alongside a boost of 38.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.35% during last recorded quarter.