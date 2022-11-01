Analysts Mean recommendation for Express Inc. (EXPR) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Express Inc. (EXPR) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.31 and reached a high price of $1.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.31. The stock touched a low price of $1.19.Recently in News on September 13, 2022, Express, Inc. to Participate in the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference. Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. You can read further details here

Express Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9350 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Express Inc. (EXPR) full year performance was -68.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Express Inc. shares are logging -75.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2725919 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Express Inc. (EXPR) recorded performance in the market was -60.39%, having the revenues showcasing -28.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.40M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Express Inc. (EXPR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6762, with a change in the price was noted -1.46. In a similar fashion, Express Inc. posted a movement of -54.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,228,222 in trading volumes.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.04%, alongside a downfall of -68.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.24% during last recorded quarter.