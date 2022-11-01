Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), which is $20.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $22.955 after opening rate of $21.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.52 before closing at $21.85.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, Aehr Test Systems to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference on October 25, 2022. Fremont, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2022) – Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, and will be meeting with investors throughout the day. You may register to watch the presentation here. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.70 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.71 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was -9.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging -24.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $27.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1882337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was -14.93%, having the revenues showcasing 51.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 527.83M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.55, with a change in the price was noted +11.53. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of +127.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,333,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aehr Test Systems, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 152.39%, alongside a downfall of -9.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.36% during last recorded quarter.