The countdown is on: The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is priced at $28.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.50 and reached a high price of $28.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.17. The stock touched a low price of $23.30.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, The Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2022 and 2023 Guidance. The Bancorp, Inc. (“The Bancorp” or “we”) (NASDAQ: TBBK), a financial holding company, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

The Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.69 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $16.59 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) full year performance was -10.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -14.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.59 and $33.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 633740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) recorded performance in the market was 12.09%, having the revenues showcasing 16.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.42B, as it employees total of 650 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.68, with a change in the price was noted +7.40. In a similar fashion, The Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +35.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 345,519 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TBBK is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK)

Raw Stochastic average of The Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.06%.

Considering, the past performance of The Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.03%, alongside a downfall of -10.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.51% during last recorded quarter.