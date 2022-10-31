Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It is currently valued at $3.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.735, after setting-off with the price of $3.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.5501 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.76.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 15, 2022 Eastern Time. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.66 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $2.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was -55.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -58.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $8.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9341444 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was -46.42%, having the revenues showcasing -4.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.37B, as it employees total of 5966 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.79. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of -17.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,591,125 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.65%, alongside a downfall of -55.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.92% during last recorded quarter.