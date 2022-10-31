Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 805.31K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), which is $0.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1679 after opening rate of $0.161 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.161 before closing at $0.17.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Tantech Holdings Receives NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement Extension And Announces Reverse Stock Split. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), announced today that on October 28, 2022, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) confirming the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through April 24, 2023. To regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by April 24, 2023. You can read further details here

Tantech Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/31/22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) full year performance was -97.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tantech Holdings Ltd shares are logging -99.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and -16.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $15.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2294883 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) recorded performance in the market was -96.35%, having the revenues showcasing -34.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.90M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2489, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, Tantech Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -50.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,588,269 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TANH is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tantech Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tantech Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.65%, alongside a downfall of -97.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.20% during last recorded quarter.