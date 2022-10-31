TAL Education Group (TAL) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.86M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TAL Education Group (TAL), which is $4.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.79 after opening rate of $4.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.20 before closing at $3.97.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022. TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022. You can read further details here

TAL Education Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.72 on 08/30/22, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

TAL Education Group (TAL) full year performance was 0.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TAL Education Group shares are logging -34.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18160969 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TAL Education Group (TAL) recorded performance in the market was 11.20%, having the revenues showcasing -5.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 16200 workers.

TAL Education Group (TAL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, TAL Education Group posted a movement of -4.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,124,329 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TAL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.78%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TAL Education Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.91%, alongside a boost of 0.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.21% during last recorded quarter.