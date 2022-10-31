Quotient Limited (QTNT): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Quotient Limited (QTNT) was valued at $0.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.13 while reaching the peak value of $0.1325 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.125. The stock current value is $0.08.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Quotient Limited Announces Intent to Effect Reverse Stock Split. Quotient Limited (Nasdaq: QTNT) (the “Company”), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that it will effect a one-for-40 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its ordinary shares, nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) that will become effective on November 2, 2022 at 5:01 p.m. Eastern Time, after the close of trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 3, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol “QTNT.”. You can read further details here

Quotient Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6050 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 10/31/22.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) full year performance was -94.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Limited shares are logging -97.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and -36.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $2.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8364627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Limited (QTNT) recorded performance in the market was -95.03%, having the revenues showcasing -50.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.46M, as it employees total of 437 workers.

Analysts verdict on Quotient Limited (QTNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quotient Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2249, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Quotient Limited posted a movement of -80.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,035,005 in trading volumes.

Quotient Limited (QTNT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Quotient Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -77.69%, alongside a downfall of -94.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.31% during last recorded quarter.