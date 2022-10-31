ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), which is $67.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $67.77 after opening rate of $64.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.57 before closing at $64.85.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, onsemi and Ride Vision Collaborate to Offer Advanced Safety Solutions for Motorcyclists. First-to-market lifesaving Ride Vision is a game changer for two- and three-wheeled vehicles. You can read further details here

ON Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.78 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $44.76 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) full year performance was 43.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ON Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -12.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.76 and $76.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9828565 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) recorded performance in the market was -0.65%, having the revenues showcasing 6.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.10B, as it employees total of 30000 workers.

The Analysts eye on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the ON Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.77, with a change in the price was noted +2.00. In a similar fashion, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +3.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,582,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ON is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical rundown of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Raw Stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.78%.

Considering, the past performance of ON Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.50%, alongside a boost of 43.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.00% during last recorded quarter.