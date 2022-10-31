LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO) was valued at $10.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.50 while reaching the peak value of $22.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.8001. The stock current value is $12.35.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, SeaStar Medical Completes Business Combination with LMF Acquisition Opportunities. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Renamed SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation. You can read further details here

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.00 on 10/28/22, with the lowest value was $5.72 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO) full year performance was 24.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. shares are logging -3.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.72 and $12.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 552044 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO) recorded performance in the market was 23.01%, having the revenues showcasing 21.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.03M.

Specialists analysis on LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted +2.22. In a similar fashion, LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. posted a movement of +21.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,851 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMAO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (LMAO)

Raw Stochastic average of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.83%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.52%, alongside a boost of 24.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 81.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.56% during last recorded quarter.