Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), which is $54.06 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $55.05 after opening rate of $54.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.81 before closing at $49.80.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, Imperial announces intention to launch substantial issuer bid for up to $1,500,000,000. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) announced today that the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, has authorized the initiation of a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) pursuant to which the company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $1,500,000,000 of its common shares (the “Shares”). The company anticipates that the terms and pricing will be determined, and the Offer will commence, during the next two weeks and will be completed before the end of December 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars. You can read further details here

Imperial Oil Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.89 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $36.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) full year performance was 47.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Imperial Oil Limited shares are logging -6.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.71 and $57.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1209786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) recorded performance in the market was 49.75%, having the revenues showcasing 14.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.97B, as it employees total of 5400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.91, with a change in the price was noted -3.22. In a similar fashion, Imperial Oil Limited posted a movement of -5.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 624,253 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMO is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Imperial Oil Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Imperial Oil Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.82%, alongside a boost of 47.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.61% during last recorded quarter.