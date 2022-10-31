Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Quarterly Performance is -34.92%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) was valued at $0.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.3002 while reaching the peak value of $0.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2945. The stock current value is $0.30.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Helbiz Enters into an Equity Line of Credit Facility of up to $13.9 million with Yorkville Advisors. Demonstrates Investor’s Confidence in the Company’s Long-term Growth and Provides Capital Flexibility to Execute Strategic Plans. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.2390 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -96.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -97.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $12.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2617995 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was -94.26%, having the revenues showcasing -34.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.60M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

The Analysts eye on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6301, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -68.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,843,098 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Helbiz Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.55%, alongside a downfall of -96.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.92% during last recorded quarter.