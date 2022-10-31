First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), which is $8.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.41 after opening rate of $8.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.113 before closing at $8.40.Recently in News on October 18, 2022, First Majestic Produces a New Record of 8.8 Million AgEq Ounces in the Third Quarter Consisting of 2.7 Million Silver Ounces and 67,072 Gold Ounces. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 18, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the third quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached a new Company record of 8.8 million silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces consisting of 2.7 million ounces of silver and 67,072 ounces of gold. In the first nine months of 2022, the Company has produced 8.1 million ounces of silver and 185,355 ounces of gold for total production of 23.7 million AgEq ounces, or approximately 71% of the Company’s 2022 guidance midpoint of producing 32.6 to 34.6 million ounces. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of 2022 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -36.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -43.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2235448 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -24.39%, having the revenues showcasing 8.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.21B.

Market experts do have their say about First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.70, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of -4.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,533,924 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.45%, alongside a downfall of -36.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.81% during last recorded quarter.