ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX). It is currently valued at $4.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.16, after setting-off with the price of $4.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.35.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, ESSA Pharma Presents Preclinical Data for its First Generation Androgen Receptor N-Terminal Domain Degrader at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium. ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for its lead first generation androgen receptor (“AR”) ANITen bAsed Chimera (“ANITAC”™) N-terminal domain (“NTD”) degrader in a poster session at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Annual Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain. You can read further details here

ESSA Pharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.88 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) full year performance was -51.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares are logging -70.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 215.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $14.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18452475 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) recorded performance in the market was -68.94%, having the revenues showcasing 53.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.70M, as it employees total of 30 workers.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.80, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, ESSA Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -13.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,083,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ESSA Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ESSA Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.22%, alongside a downfall of -51.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 139.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 146.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.66% during last recorded quarter.