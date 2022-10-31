Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Quarterly Performance is -18.28%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is priced at $8.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.59 and reached a high price of $8.035, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.36. The stock touched a low price of $7.51.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.® Announces Intention to Repurchase Stock. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) (the “Company”) has $44.7 million authorized under an existing stock repurchase plan. As of September 30, 2022, the Company, at the holding company level, had $104.0 million in cash on deposit at Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the “Bank”). The Company intends to resume repurchasing shares of the Company’s common stock in the market in the near term in conjunction with the Company’s existing stock repurchase plan. The amount and timing of these stock repurchases will be determined based upon the market price of the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.78 on 01/10/22, with the lowest value was $7.19 for the same time period, recorded on 10/27/22.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) full year performance was -29.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares are logging -34.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.19 and $12.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1753439 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) recorded performance in the market was -27.93%, having the revenues showcasing -18.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 721 workers.

Specialists analysis on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capitol Federal Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.12, with a change in the price was noted -1.91. In a similar fashion, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. posted a movement of -19.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 607,796 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CFFN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN)

Raw Stochastic average of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.20%, alongside a downfall of -29.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.28% during last recorded quarter.