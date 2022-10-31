Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Quarterly Performance is -35.76%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX). It is currently valued at $2.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.30, after setting-off with the price of $1.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.93.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933 at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. BDTX-1535 is an irreversible MasterKey inhibitor of multiple EGFR alterations that utilize similar activated oncogenic EGFR conformations to drive tumor cell growth in GBM and NSCLC. You can read further details here

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.18 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) full year performance was -71.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -74.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $8.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 766141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) recorded performance in the market was -58.54%, having the revenues showcasing -35.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.10M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.64, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +13.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 201,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.62%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.05%, alongside a downfall of -71.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.76% during last recorded quarter.