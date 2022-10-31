Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is priced at $2.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.20 and reached a high price of $2.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.28. The stock touched a low price of $2.16.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, Bionano Genomics Announces Extensive Lineup of Content at Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting Featuring OGM Utility Across Broad Range of Research Applications. Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano, Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, Greenwood Genetic Center, Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Adam Smith, University Health Network will host a sponsored vendor presentation on studies that include multiple types of hematological malignancies, and highlight the benefits of combining optical genome mapping (OGM) with next generation sequencing (NGS) to maximize actionable results. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.35 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.16 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was -55.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -62.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $6.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4588426 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was -23.75%, having the revenues showcasing 23.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 619.41M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +36.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,508,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.88%, alongside a downfall of -55.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.24% during last recorded quarter.