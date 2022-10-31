Analysts Mean recommendation for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN). It is currently valued at $19.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.63, after setting-off with the price of $18.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.02.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, NextGen Healthcare Prices Upsized $230.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced the pricing of its offering of $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $200,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes. The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on November 1, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. NextGen Healthcare also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45,000,000 principal amount of notes. You can read further details here

NextGen Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.99 on 10/26/22, with the lowest value was $16.13 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) full year performance was 30.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -11.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.75 and $21.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8269931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) recorded performance in the market was 9.95%, having the revenues showcasing 13.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B, as it employees total of 2655 workers.

Analysts verdict on NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the NextGen Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, NextGen Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +5.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 465,815 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NXGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NextGen Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NextGen Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.77%, alongside a boost of 30.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.26% during last recorded quarter.