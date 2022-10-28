Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) was valued at $40.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.70 while reaching the peak value of $40.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $36.78. The stock current value is $37.20.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today reported third quarter 2022 financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Highlights and outlook include:. You can read further details here

Travel + Leisure Co. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.19 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $33.57 for the same time period, recorded on 10/03/22.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) full year performance was -30.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Travel + Leisure Co. shares are logging -41.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.57 and $63.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1965764 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) recorded performance in the market was -32.69%, having the revenues showcasing -13.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.05B, as it employees total of 16800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 41.53, with a change in the price was noted -14.81. In a similar fashion, Travel + Leisure Co. posted a movement of -28.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 860,368 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Raw Stochastic average of Travel + Leisure Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.28%.

Considering, the past performance of Travel + Leisure Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.12%, alongside a downfall of -30.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.71% during last recorded quarter.