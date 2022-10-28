The Kroger Co. (KR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.50

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Kroger Co. (KR), which is $45.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.015 after opening rate of $45.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.485 before closing at $45.44.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, Kroger Health/Ralphs Pharmacy and Cardinal Health to Host Drug Take Back Events on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Kroger/Ralphs, as part of Kroger Health, and Cardinal Health will be working together again to host their annual drug take back events at more than 150 local pharmacy locations across the country. These events will take place on Saturday, October 29, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. You can read further details here

The Kroger Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.78 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $41.81 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

The Kroger Co. (KR) full year performance was 15.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Kroger Co. shares are logging -27.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.18 and $62.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3636897 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Kroger Co. (KR) recorded performance in the market was 0.93%, having the revenues showcasing -1.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.60B, as it employees total of 420000 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Kroger Co. (KR)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the The Kroger Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.17, with a change in the price was noted -6.47. In a similar fashion, The Kroger Co. posted a movement of -12.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,168,600 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KR is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

The Kroger Co. (KR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Kroger Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.39%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Kroger Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.68%, alongside a boost of 15.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.64% during last recorded quarter.