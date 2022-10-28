SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC). It is currently valued at $0.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.976, after setting-off with the price of $0.911. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.892 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.93.Recently in News on October 28, 2022, SciSparc: Wellution™ Successfully Launched a New Keto Gummies Apple Cider Vinegar Product and Generated $100,000 In Revenues Within 30 Days. Since launch the new product has had approximately 117% ROI. You can read further details here

SciSparc Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0800 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 09/02/22.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) full year performance was -83.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SciSparc Ltd. shares are logging -88.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $8.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14084337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) recorded performance in the market was -85.07%, having the revenues showcasing -41.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.28M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3484, with a change in the price was noted -2.32. In a similar fashion, SciSparc Ltd. posted a movement of -71.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,331,520 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)

Raw Stochastic average of SciSparc Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SciSparc Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.02%, alongside a downfall of -83.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.14% during last recorded quarter.