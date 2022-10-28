Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) was down -7.55%

At the end of the latest market close, Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) was valued at $14.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.97 while reaching the peak value of $13.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.90. The stock current value is $13.10.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Enhabit Home Health & Hospice Announces Date of 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE: EHAB), a leading national home health and hospice provider, today announced it will report its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, after the market closes on Nov. 1, 2022, and host a webcast and conference call on Nov. 2, 2022. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enhabit Inc. shares are logging -48.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.65 and $25.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 555859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) recorded performance in the market was -47.60%, having the revenues showcasing -25.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 650.02M, as it employees total of 10593 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enhabit Inc. (EHAB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enhabit Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EHAB is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB)

Raw Stochastic average of Enhabit Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enhabit Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.60%. The shares increased approximately by 1.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.19% during last recorded quarter.