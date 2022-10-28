Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is priced at $13.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.215 and reached a high price of $14.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.65. The stock touched a low price of $13.50.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Marathon Digital Holdings Schedules Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.48 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) full year performance was -72.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.20 and $83.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8229558 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was -58.46%, having the revenues showcasing 5.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.49B, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.08, with a change in the price was noted +4.83. In a similar fashion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +55.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,087,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical rundown of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA)

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.04%, alongside a downfall of -72.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 24.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.08% during last recorded quarter.