Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) was valued at $1.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.65 while reaching the peak value of $1.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.53. The stock current value is $1.46.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Lufax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Lufax Holding Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.0500 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) full year performance was -77.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lufax Holding Ltd shares are logging -80.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $7.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9570945 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) recorded performance in the market was -72.47%, having the revenues showcasing -66.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.67B, as it employees total of 92380 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.1281, with a change in the price was noted -4.97. In a similar fashion, Lufax Holding Ltd posted a movement of -77.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,038,026 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LU is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lufax Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lufax Holding Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.86%, alongside a downfall of -77.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.16% during last recorded quarter.