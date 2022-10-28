Livent Corporation (LTHM) Profit Margins posted 18.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Livent Corporation (LTHM) was valued at $31.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.775 while reaching the peak value of $32.1325 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.63. The stock current value is $30.98.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call. Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com. You can read further details here

Livent Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.38 on 09/09/22, with the lowest value was $19.35 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) full year performance was 24.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Livent Corporation shares are logging -14.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.35 and $36.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3031164 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Livent Corporation (LTHM) recorded performance in the market was 27.07%, having the revenues showcasing 24.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.14B, as it employees total of 1109 workers.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Livent Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.76, with a change in the price was noted +0.75. In a similar fashion, Livent Corporation posted a movement of +2.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,567,442 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTHM is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Livent Corporation (LTHM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Livent Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.63%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Livent Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.37%, alongside a boost of 24.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.47% during last recorded quarter.