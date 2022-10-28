Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $42.40

At the end of the latest market close, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) was valued at $28.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.98 while reaching the peak value of $31.787 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.62. The stock current value is $31.63.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Granite Plants and Personnel Earn 2022 CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards. Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been honored with four CalCIMA Excellence in Safety Awards at the 2022 CalCIMA Education Conference in San Diego. The awards recognize “exceptional contributions to safety leadership, innovation, and commitment.” Three Granite facilities and one Granite employee received recognition. You can read further details here

Granite Construction Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.46 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $25.35 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) full year performance was -18.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Granite Construction Incorporated shares are logging -28.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.35 and $43.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 783940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) recorded performance in the market was -18.27%, having the revenues showcasing 5.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.37B, as it employees total of 1900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Granite Construction Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.15, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Granite Construction Incorporated posted a movement of -2.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,994 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GVA is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Granite Construction Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Granite Construction Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.79%, alongside a downfall of -18.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.79% during last recorded quarter.