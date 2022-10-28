Gear up for the change! KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has hit the volume of 1145536

For the readers interested in the stock health of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It is currently valued at $2.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.20, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.93 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.93.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, KULR Technology Partners With Gamma Technologies. KULR to Integrate Gamma Technologies’ GT-SUITE Multi-Scale Multi-Physics Simulation Platform into the Company’s Holistic Suite of Products and Services. You can read further details here

KULR Technology Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) full year performance was -30.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KULR Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -43.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $3.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1145536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) recorded performance in the market was -22.46%, having the revenues showcasing 44.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.44M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

The Analysts eye on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4900, with a change in the price was noted +0.45. In a similar fashion, KULR Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 360,129 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KULR is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Raw Stochastic average of KULR Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.56%.

Considering, the past performance of KULR Technology Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.29%, alongside a downfall of -30.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 57.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.59% during last recorded quarter.