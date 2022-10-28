FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS): Up ahead of its competition

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) is priced at $94.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $89.31 and reached a high price of $96.08, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $86.56. The stock touched a low price of $89.31.

FirstCash Holdings Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.08 on 10/27/22, with the lowest value was $58.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/07/22.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) full year performance was 0.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are logging -2.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.30 and $97.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 645461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) recorded performance in the market was 25.93%, having the revenues showcasing 28.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.29B, as it employees total of 17000 workers.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the FirstCash Holdings Inc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.96, with a change in the price was noted +21.72. In a similar fashion, FirstCash Holdings Inc posted a movement of +29.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 226,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FCFS is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FirstCash Holdings Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FirstCash Holdings Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.88%, alongside a boost of 0.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.60% during last recorded quarter.