Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

At the end of the latest market close, Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) was valued at $0.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6343 while reaching the peak value of $0.6399 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5611. The stock current value is $0.58.Recently in News on October 4, 2022, Cryptyde Completes Acquisition of Forever 8. The acquisition provides the opportunity to capture sustainable market share within the multi-billion-dollar fintech sector. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cryptyde Inc. shares are logging -96.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $18.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 608584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) recorded performance in the market was -96.20%, having the revenues showcasing -48.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.73M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cryptyde Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYDE is recording 1.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.89.

Technical rundown of Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cryptyde Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.14%.

Considering, the past performance of Cryptyde Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -96.20%. The shares increased approximately by -18.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.00% during last recorded quarter.