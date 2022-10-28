Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX). It is currently valued at $10.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.2184, after setting-off with the price of $11.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.15.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Amprius Technologies Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Business Updates. Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, will release its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to review and discuss the company’s results for the third quarter 2022 as well as business updates that detail progress made along several key areas including manufacturing scale-up and customer acquisition. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amprius Technologies Inc. shares are logging -57.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.64 and $26.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1574177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) recorded performance in the market was 9.70%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 923.33M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amprius Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Amprius Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.70%. The shares increased approximately by 16.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.20% in the period of the last 30 days.