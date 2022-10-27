The countdown is on: Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), which is $109.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $110.80 after opening rate of $105.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $103.83 before closing at $96.68.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. REPORTS 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS. Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:. You can read further details here

Universal Health Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $158.28 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $82.50 for the same time period, recorded on 10/21/22.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) full year performance was -13.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Health Services Inc. shares are logging -30.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $82.50 and $158.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2281817 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) recorded performance in the market was -15.65%, having the revenues showcasing -2.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.34B, as it employees total of 68300 workers.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Universal Health Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.75, with a change in the price was noted -11.80. In a similar fashion, Universal Health Services Inc. posted a movement of -9.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 804,687 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UHS is recording 0.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Health Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Universal Health Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.51%, alongside a downfall of -13.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.16% during last recorded quarter.