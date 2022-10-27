Take note of this Trade Activity: Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

At the end of the latest market close, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) was valued at $2.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.18 while reaching the peak value of $2.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.18. The stock current value is $2.33.Recently in News on October 21, 2022, Eyenovia to Present at the American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting. Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a pre-commercial ophthalmic technology company developing the Optejet® delivery system for use both in combination with its own drug-device therapeutic programs as well as out-licensing for additional indications, today announced the company will present at the 2022 American Academy of Optometry’s Annual Meeting, which is taking place from October 26-29, 2022, at the at the San Diego Convention Center. Presentation details are below:. You can read further details here

Eyenovia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.08 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 08/25/22.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) full year performance was -40.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eyenovia Inc. shares are logging -47.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $4.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 687513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) recorded performance in the market was -41.75%, having the revenues showcasing 36.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.74M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Eyenovia Inc. posted a movement of +4.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 260,345 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EYEN is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Eyenovia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eyenovia Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.98%, alongside a downfall of -40.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.26% during last recorded quarter.