Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). It is currently valued at $12.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.99, after setting-off with the price of $11.93. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.95.Recently in News on October 10, 2022, Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings & Quarterly Earnings Timing for 2023. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release third-quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:. You can read further details here

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.57 on 08/29/22, with the lowest value was $9.10 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) full year performance was 13.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares are logging -2.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.64 and $12.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1741773 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) recorded performance in the market was 27.94%, having the revenues showcasing 8.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.25B, as it employees total of 4100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.10, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted a movement of +3.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,172,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAA is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Technical breakdown of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.47%, alongside a boost of 13.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.64% during last recorded quarter.