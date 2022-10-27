Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 694.43K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Oil States International Inc. (OIS), which is $5.86 to be very precise. Recently in News on October 18, 2022, Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. You can read further details here

Oil States International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.02 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.51 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) full year performance was -11.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oil States International Inc. shares are logging -35.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.51 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 975180 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oil States International Inc. (OIS) recorded performance in the market was 17.91%, having the revenues showcasing 18.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.45M, as it employees total of 2373 workers.

The Analysts eye on Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.11, with a change in the price was noted -2.13. In a similar fashion, Oil States International Inc. posted a movement of -26.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 736,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OIS is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical rundown of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Oil States International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.10%.

Considering, the past performance of Oil States International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.57%, alongside a downfall of -11.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.62% during last recorded quarter.