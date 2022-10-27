NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -24.51%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO), which is $8.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.81 after opening rate of $8.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.81 before closing at $8.11.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Compliant with All Applicable Nasdaq Listing Criteria. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“NeuroBo”) (Nasdaq: NRBO) today announced that on September 27, 2022, NeuroBo received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that NeuroBo has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and otherwise satisfies all other applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, the listing matter has been closed. You can read further details here

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.85 on 09/13/22, with the lowest value was $7.39 for the same time period, recorded on 08/31/22.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) full year performance was -85.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -86.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.39 and $63.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1889436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) recorded performance in the market was -77.84%, having the revenues showcasing -38.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.79M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.40, with a change in the price was noted -6.22. In a similar fashion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -41.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 376,519 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRBO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.57%, alongside a downfall of -85.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.39% during last recorded quarter.