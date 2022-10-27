mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is priced at $1.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.873 and reached a high price of $0.9856, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.94. The stock touched a low price of $0.873.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, mCloud and Google Cloud Partner to Launch Trio of Sustainability Apps Aimed at Curbing Carbon Emissions Worldwide. Three mCloud applications combine the compute and scale of Google Cloud and Google Earth Engine with the industrial AI and connected worker capabilities of mCloud’s AssetCare™ platform to eliminate emissions and drive sustainable performance at facilities worldwide. You can read further details here

mCloud Technologies Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) full year performance was -82.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares are logging -79.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $5.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5049110 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) recorded performance in the market was -80.78%, having the revenues showcasing -67.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.84M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

Market experts do have their say about mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3956, with a change in the price was noted -2.31. In a similar fashion, mCloud Technologies Corp. posted a movement of -65.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,052 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of mCloud Technologies Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -66.77%, alongside a downfall of -82.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.40% during last recorded quarter.