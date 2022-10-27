IonQ Inc. (IONQ): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) was valued at $5.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.28 while reaching the peak value of $5.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.25. The stock current value is $5.53.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, IonQ to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close. You can read further details here

IonQ Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.86 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $4.16 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) full year performance was -47.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IonQ Inc. shares are logging -84.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.16 and $35.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2844838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) recorded performance in the market was -66.89%, having the revenues showcasing 4.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Analysts verdict on IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.39, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, IonQ Inc. posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,434,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IONQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.87%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of IonQ Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.56%, alongside a downfall of -47.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.54% during last recorded quarter.