Here is what you need to look for: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is priced at $25.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.42 and reached a high price of $26.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.18. The stock touched a low price of $24.42.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Hannon Armstrong Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). You can read further details here

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.69 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $21.56 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) full year performance was -57.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares are logging -60.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.56 and $65.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1201153 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) recorded performance in the market was -51.28%, having the revenues showcasing -29.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.19B, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Analysts verdict on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.25, with a change in the price was noted -12.72. In a similar fashion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. posted a movement of -32.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 950,801 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HASI is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.81.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.19%, alongside a downfall of -57.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.12% during last recorded quarter.