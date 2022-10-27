Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

At the end of the latest market close, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) was valued at $0.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.61 while reaching the peak value of $0.6599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.565. The stock current value is $0.65.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4100 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) full year performance was -57.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -63.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 499387 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) recorded performance in the market was -48.81%, having the revenues showcasing -10.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.03M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6416, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +51.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 413,943 in trading volumes.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.29%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.86%, alongside a downfall of -57.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.95% during last recorded quarter.