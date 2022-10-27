Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). It is currently valued at $6.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.11, after setting-off with the price of $6.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.89 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.85.Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Third Quarter 2022 earnings conference call on:. You can read further details here

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/01/22.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) full year performance was -19.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are logging -43.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.09 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3312195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) recorded performance in the market was -4.78%, having the revenues showcasing 24.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.43B, as it employees total of 2043 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.73. In a similar fashion, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted a movement of -19.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,749,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BVN is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Technical breakdown of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Raw Stochastic average of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.60%, alongside a downfall of -19.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.69% during last recorded quarter.