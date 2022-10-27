Bunge Limited (BG) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.26M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bunge Limited (BG). It is currently valued at $98.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $99.7199, after setting-off with the price of $98.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $95.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $91.97.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Bunge Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) today reported third quarter 2022 results. You can read further details here

Bunge Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $128.40 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $80.41 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/22.

Bunge Limited (BG) full year performance was 12.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bunge Limited shares are logging -23.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.41 and $128.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2781880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bunge Limited (BG) recorded performance in the market was 5.41%, having the revenues showcasing 10.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.79B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bunge Limited (BG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bunge Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 93.53, with a change in the price was noted -14.58. In a similar fashion, Bunge Limited posted a movement of -12.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,377,323 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BG is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bunge Limited (BG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.27%, alongside a boost of 12.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.18% during last recorded quarter.