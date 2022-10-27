Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is priced at $4.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.26 and reached a high price of $4.46, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.13. The stock touched a low price of $4.25.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited – New 3-year contracts for 5 jack-up drilling rigs in Mexico. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: “BORR”) is pleased to announce that its joint venture company in Mexico (Perfomex) has entered into new contracts for the Company’s five premium jack-up rigs “Galar”, “Gersemi”, “Grid”, “Njord” and “Odin” with OPEX Perforadora S.A. de C.V. and Perforadora Profesional Akal I S.A. de C.V, providers of integrated well services to Pemex. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 89.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -36.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 206.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1359139 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 115.05%, having the revenues showcasing 29.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 517 workers.

Specialists analysis on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.13, with a change in the price was noted -2.02. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of -31.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,024,622 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.05%, alongside a boost of 89.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.91% during last recorded quarter.