Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Assurant Inc. (AIZ), which is $136.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $151.565 after opening rate of $150.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $133.71 before closing at $152.74.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Assurant Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Provides Revised 2022 Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, Both Ex. Catastrophes. You can read further details here

Assurant Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $194.12 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $133.71 for the same time period, recorded on 10/26/22.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) full year performance was -15.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Assurant Inc. shares are logging -29.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $143.76 and $194.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1666578 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Assurant Inc. (AIZ) recorded performance in the market was -12.26%, having the revenues showcasing -20.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.20B, as it employees total of 15600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Assurant Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 162.76, with a change in the price was noted -43.64. In a similar fashion, Assurant Inc. posted a movement of -24.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 427,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIZ is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Assurant Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Assurant Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.49%, alongside a downfall of -15.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.56% during last recorded quarter.