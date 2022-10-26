Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) is on the roll with an average volume of 478.43K in the recent 3 months

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) is priced at $13.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.70 and reached a high price of $13.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.82. The stock touched a low price of $13.17.Recently in News on October 25, 2022, Xperi to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022. Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (“Xperi” or the “Company”) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, following the close of market. The quarterly financial results will be reported on a carve-out basis which includes the Xperi product business and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA). The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xperi Holding Corporation shares are logging -49.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.76 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 511806 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) recorded performance in the market was -42.70%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 549.70M, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

Considering, the past performance of Xperi Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.70%.