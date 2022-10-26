VICI Properties Inc. (VICI): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was valued at $29.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.00 while reaching the peak value of $30.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.95. The stock current value is $30.74.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak, joined by Canyon Ranch principal owner and chairman John Goff, discussed VICI’s newly announced partnership with Canyon Ranch and entry into the place-based wellness sector with its investment to fund the development of Canyon Ranch Austin. Click here to view the appearance. You can read further details here

VICI Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.69 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $26.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) full year performance was 1.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VICI Properties Inc. shares are logging -13.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.23 and $35.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4784115 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recorded performance in the market was 2.09%, having the revenues showcasing -8.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.25B, as it employees total of 152 workers.

Specialists analysis on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.02, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, VICI Properties Inc. posted a movement of -2.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,416,527 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VICI is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Trends and Technical analysis: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.11%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.99%, alongside a boost of 1.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.24% during last recorded quarter.