United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of United Maritime Corporation (USEA). It is currently valued at $2.49. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.58.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Maritime Corporation shares are logging -72.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 460337 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Maritime Corporation (USEA) recorded performance in the market was -14.14%, having the revenues showcasing 31.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.99M.

Analysts verdict on United Maritime Corporation (USEA)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEA is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

United Maritime Corporation (USEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of United Maritime Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of United Maritime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.14%. The shares increased approximately by 0.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.75% during last recorded quarter.