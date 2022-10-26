TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) was valued at $1.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.05 while reaching the peak value of $1.105 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.29.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, TransCode Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results with its Lead Candidate, TTX-MC138, in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma. Study provides additional support for further evaluation of TransCode’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, in clinical trials. You can read further details here

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1300 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.9800 for the same time period, recorded on 09/08/22.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) full year performance was -60.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -62.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $3.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27950255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) recorded performance in the market was -57.48%, having the revenues showcasing -27.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.17M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2659, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of -25.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 308,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNAZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -57.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.01%, alongside a downfall of -60.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.03% during last recorded quarter.