The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

At the end of the latest market close, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) was valued at $1.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.44 while reaching the peak value of $1.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.34. The stock current value is $1.36.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, Ardelyx to Present Poster Presentations on IBSRELA® (tenapanor) for Adult Patients with IBS-C at the American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting. Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that post-hoc analyses from its Phase 3 T3MPO trials will be presented in two posters at the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting (ACG 2022) taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina from October 21-26, 2022 and virtually. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.4902 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 17.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -29.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3554527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 23.64%, having the revenues showcasing 98.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.64M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9675, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +111.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,160,971 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ardelyx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.18%, alongside a boost of 17.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.60% during last recorded quarter.