SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is priced at $0.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.2545 and reached a high price of $0.2699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.26. The stock touched a low price of $0.2451.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, SuperCom Reports Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 102% for the Third Quarter 2022. Reports Q3 Revenue of $6.3 million and Gross Profit of $2.1 million, approximately double compared to the third quarter of last year, and swing to Positive EBITDA of $0.4 million. You can read further details here

SuperCom Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8400 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $0.2250 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) full year performance was -72.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SuperCom Ltd. shares are logging -75.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2435848 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) recorded performance in the market was -52.29%, having the revenues showcasing -11.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.55M, as it employees total of 114 workers.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3149, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, SuperCom Ltd. posted a movement of -17.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,733,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPCB is recording 8.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.73.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SuperCom Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SuperCom Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.59%, alongside a downfall of -72.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.05% during last recorded quarter.