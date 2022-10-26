Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Quarterly Performance is -36.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is priced at $4.75 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on October 17, 2022, Rite Aid Offers Point-of-Care Testing Throughout Michigan. Rite Aid to serve as a one-stop destination for diagnostic testing with strep test and combination COVID-19/flu test. You can read further details here

Rite Aid Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.62 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) full year performance was -66.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rite Aid Corporation shares are logging -69.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.84 and $15.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4541264 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) recorded performance in the market was -67.67%, having the revenues showcasing -36.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.64M, as it employees total of 53000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.01, with a change in the price was noted -1.05. In a similar fashion, Rite Aid Corporation posted a movement of -18.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,772,460 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Raw Stochastic average of Rite Aid Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.37%, alongside a downfall of -66.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.16% during last recorded quarter.